The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post.

Take a stroll with the Downtown Long Beach Alliance to celebrate artistic expression, revel in Cambodian culture at an annual parade, or join Literary Women at the Festival of Authors in this weekend’s Round-up.

St. Joseph Parish Fair (Friday, April 4 to Sunday, April 6)

St. Joseph Parish presents its Weekend Fair on Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

There will be carnival rides, games, live music and a fish fry.

St. Joseph Catholic Church is at 6180 E. Willow St. For more information and ticket prices, visit stjosephlb.org/fair.

Downtown Art and Design Walk (Saturday, April 5)

The Downtown Long Beach Alliance hosts the Art + Design Walk: Celebrate Downtown Edition from 2 to 7 p.m.

Local artists and Downtown businesses will participate in this free street-fair-style event that lets you stroll through the area and explore murals, immersive digital art and other interactive installations. Be sure to check out the pop-up galleries and eclectic lineup of live music.

For a map of activations and participating businesses, click here.

A kid-friendly Easter tea party (Saturday, April 5)

Photo courtesy 2nd and PCH.

2ND & PCH presents an Easter Wonderland Tea Party at Noble Rotisserie from 9 to 10 a.m.

Come join the Easter Bunny and his friends for breakfast and tea at Noble Rotisserie. The family-friendly event will include a meet and greet at your table with the Easter Bunny and Wonderland characters, a take-home craft and breakfast.

Noble Bird Rotisserie is at 6460 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 125. For more information and reservations, click here.

Festival of Authors (Saturday, April 5)

Literary Women presents the 2025 Festival of Authors at the Long Beach Convention Center, starting with registration at 7:30 a.m.

The 43rd installment of the festival brings together talented women writers and avid readers. Attendees of the all-day conference will have the opportunity to listen to sometimes funny, often poignant stories from the event’s featured authors. Festival goers also can purchase literary-themed goodies and books and have their books autographed by authors.

The Long Beach Convention Center is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. For more information and featured authors, visit literarywomen.org.

Cambodia Town Parade and Festival (Sunday, April 6)

The 17th Annual Cambodia Town Parade and Cultural Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The parade begins at MacArthur Park at 10 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. at the Long Beach City College campus on PCH and Orange Avenue at 12:30 p.m. Starting at 1 p.m., the campus will host the festival.

There will be food, booths live entertainment and more to celebrate Long Beach’s vibrant Cambodian community, the largest in the U.S.

Organizers say you can expect to see “captivating parade formations featuring groups adorned in authentic Khmer attire, esteemed grand marshals, and representatives from various diverse communities. The festival will feature booths from ethnic organizations and other vendors, a temple booth, and food vendors.”

There will be Khmer classical and folk dances along with presentations from Hmong, Filipino, South Asian, Hawaiian, and African American communities — all with plenty of live music and dancing.

MacArthur Park is at 1321 E. Anaheim St. LBCC’s campus is at 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit cambodiatown.org.

Operation Easter Basket (Sunday, April 6)

Justin Rudd and the Community Action Team present Operation Easter Basket at Bay Shore Community Church from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Come out and help in the one-day volunteer effort to assemble 2,400 easter baskets for kids ages 4-12. Donations for basket products are welcomed beforehand. Volunteers of all ages are welcome.

Bay Shore Community Church is at 5100 E. The Toledo. For more information, click here.