Here’s a short Christmas story to kick off this week’s list: With Christmas less than a week away, Santa is preparing for a big night, but before he heads out on his journey, he heads to Long Beach for a pre-Christmas weekend excursion. The Long Beach Nutcracker is the first thing to catch his eye. A Holiday Jubilee at Long Beach Christian Fellowship is a way to fly. At Bay Shore Church, brass bells ring out Joy to the World. A pause to remember the homeless at Forest Lawn as his trip unfurls. He delivers “Little Red Corvettes” to Carpenter Performing Arts Center during the “Purple Xperience.” His final stop before his busy night is Willow Springs Park for a celebration of the winter solstice.

Long Beach Nutcracker (Friday, Dec. 20 – Sunday, Dec. 22)

Long Beach Ballet performs “The Nutcracker” for the 36th year in 2018. Company dancers perform a section of the ballet at the Performing Arts Center’s lighting ceremony. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Long Beach Ballet presents its 42nd annual production of “The Nutcracker” at the Terrace Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

It’s a holiday tradition, but organizers say this year’s production pulls out all the stops. Be ready for a full symphony orchestra, a flying sleigh, a real live horse, on-stage pyrotechnics, and a cast of more than 200 people. Former Disney designers Elliot Hessayon and Scott Schaffer created the scenery. Australian artist Adrian Clark designed the costumes. And renowned magician Franz Harary created the special effects.

The Long Beach Terrace Theatre is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets start at $38. For more information and tickets, call 562-426-4112 or visit longbeachnutcracker.com.

Jingle All The Way (Saturday, Dec. 21)

P3 Theatre Company presents the “Jingle All the Way” holiday jubilee, featuring a special performance by the Jewel Box Children’s Theatre Performance Troupe at Long Beach Christian Fellowship starting at 4 p.m.

This full-length two-act concert celebrates the joy of the holiday with songs and stories. There will be a selection of holiday favorites and original songs from The Jewel Box Children’s Theatre Performance Troupe

Long Beach Christian Fellowship is at 3210 E. Airport Way. Tickets cost $25 to $40. For more information and tickets, click here.

Joy to the World concert (Saturday, Dec. 21)

Justin Rudd’s Community Action Team presents the 10th annual Joy to the World holiday concert in the Bay Shore Church sanctuary at 5 p.m.

The concert features a 25-piece professional brass and percussion group from the Southern California Brass Consortium. Admission is free with a donation of a pack of men’s athletic socks, or canned goods or non-perishables for a local food bank.

Bay Shore Church is at 5100 E. The Toledo. To register for the concert, visit justinrudd.com.

Long Beach Homeless Memorial (Saturday, Dec. 21)

Paige Pelonis and Jamies Shuford, both of the Long Beach Homeless Coalition, lit 111 candles for the homeless who died in the city this past year in Long Beach, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The 2023 Homeless Memorial took place at Forest Lawn. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Long Beach Homeless Coalition will host the Long Beach Homeless Memorial at Forest Lawn starting at 6 p.m.

One of the season’s most somber but meaningful events, the memorial honors the lives of unhoused people who died in Long Beach this year. It includes a multi-faith service that ends with the reading of names and lighting of candles for each person who died.

After the ceremony, attendees can share brief remarks about those who were lost.

Forest Lawn is at 1500 E. San Antonio Drive. For more information and to register, click here.

Marshall Charloff and The Purple Experience (Saturday, Dec. 21)

Carpenter Performing Arts Center presents “Marshall Charloff and The Purple Experience” at 8 p.m.

Organizers promise that this “five-piece band from Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis will have you partying like it’s 1999 with hits like ‘Little Red Corvette’ and ‘Purple Rain.’ Lead singer Marshall Charloff (who recorded with Prince on the album “94 East”) perfectly channels Prince’s vocal and guitar magic in this electrifying night with the most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution! As an added treat, this special Purple Xperience concert also includes holiday classics to ring in the season.”

Carpenter Performing Arts Center is at 6200 E. Atherton St. Tickets cost $58.75. For more information and tickets, call 562-985-7000 or visit carpenterarts.org.

Winter Solstice Celebration (Saturday, Dec. 21)

The city of Long Beach presents a Winter Solstice Celebration at Longview Point at Willow Springs Park from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Embrace the sun-soaked, longer days that come after the solstice through rejuvenating with nature. From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. there will be a guided tour of Willow Springs meant to inspire introspection and peace. From 10:45 to 11: 45 a.m., Kali SoundBaths will host a sound bath with guided meditation. At noon, there will be a solstice viewing before the Long Beach Ukulele Club performs from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. As they play, you can enjoy arts and crafts provided by the Friends of Willow Springs Park.

Willow Springs Park is at 2745 Orange Ave. For more information, click here.