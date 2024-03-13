The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

It’s that time of year again, prepare for green beer and corned beef hash this weekend as Long Beach celebrates St. Patrick’s Day.

After partying hard (and responsibly) at Shannon’s on Pine for St. Patrick’s Day, join Tae Bo founder Billy Blanks in a morning workout combining Taekwondo and boxing Saturday and Sunday.

Looking for something more laid-back this weekend? Visit the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden for an Orchid Care Workshop and enjoy the peaceful environment offered at the gardens.

Get to scrollin’!

Noche de Estrellas (Friday)

Dance among the sharks, sea and stars during the Noche de Estrellas event at the Aquarium of the Pacific on March 15.

With live bands, DJs, informative booths and educational programming in Spanish and English, Noche de Estrellas will keep guests busy and entertained this weekend. Featuring cumbia, rock en Español, salsa and other Latin rhythms, attendees can dance the night away while exploring marine life exhibits. The Aquarium of the Pacific has extended its hours of operation until 10:30 p.m. specifically for this event.

Admission for the event costs $24.95 and these tickets can be bought here. For more information about the Noche de Estrellas event, visit the Aquarium of the Pacific website.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is located at 100 Aquarium Way.

Shannon’s on Pine St. Patrick’s weekend party (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Ready for some St. Patrick’s Day fun? Shannon’s on Pine is hosting a St. Patrick’s weekend party from March 15 to 17.

Featuring live music, specialty cocktails and the infamous green beers, you won’t want to miss this party. Exclusive corned beef hash meals will be available along with merch giveaways and various festivities.

Entry for the event is free. For more information about the St. Patrick’s Day weekend party, click here.

Shannon’s on Pine is located at 201 Pine Ave.

Orchid Care Workshop (Saturday)

Visit the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden this Saturday, March 16, for an informative workshop focusing on orchid care. Take home a beautiful plant and learn about Japanese culture from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Japanese Garden hosts workshops every second Saturday of the month for guests interested in broadening their horizons. This weekend, attendees will learn all about orchids and their needs. Surrounded by serene gardens and beautiful koi fish, the workshop is guaranteed to please.

The Orchid Care workshop costs $20 per person and tickets can be purchased here. Spots are limited, so get your tickets while you still can.

The Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden is located on Earl Warren Dr.

An Evening With Branford Marsalis (Friday)

Three-time Grammy award winner Branford Marsalis will serenade audiences at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on March 15 with the Branford Marsalis Quartet.

Featuring NEA Jazz Master and saxophonist Branford Marsalis, Joey Calderazzo on piano, Eric Revis on bass and Justin Faulkner on drums, the performance will make it a night to remember. The jazz ensemble will take to the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday. This is the Branford Marsalis Quartet’s only LA-based performance this year, so you won’t want to miss out on this experience.

Tickets for the performance cost $65 per person and can be purchased on the Carpenter Performing Arts Center website.

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located at 6200 E. Atherton St.

Billy Blanks Brings Tae Bo to Long Beach (Saturday and Sunday)

Join Jewish Long Beach at the Alpert Jewish Community Center this weekend as they host Tae Bo founder Billy Blanks. Combining taekwondo and boxing, Tae Bo offers a high intensity workout.

Gaining popularity in the ‘90s, Tae Bo utilizes dance moves to provide a unique workout routine. The live classes provide attendees with the opportunity to learn from Billy Blanks himself and work to improve their cardiovascular health. Enjoy a fun-filled workout with Blanks from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the live classes cost $36 per person, $25 for members of the Alpert Jewish Community Center. To buy tickets for the event, visit the community center website here.

The Alpert Jewish Community Center is located at 3801 E. Willow St.

Vegan Playground Long Beach (Saturday)

Enjoy some delicious eats at the Vegan Playground at Devi’s Donut Shop on Saturday. The monthly day market returns to Long Beach with new vendors and new treats.

Join Devi’s Donuts and multiple vendors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for vegan street food. Featuring a wide variety of vegan delicacies, the Vegan Playground offers guests the opportunity to try new foods. The vendor list for this weekend includes Devi’s Donuts Lucky Catsu, Original Herbivore, Pupusas Veganas, Shane’s Tamales as well as Vegan or Nah.

Admission for the Vegan Playground is free, the event is also family and dog friendly. For more information about the Vegan Playground, click here.

Devi’s Donuts is located at 3600 East Anaheim St.

Run Seal Beach 5K/10K (Saturday)

Run Seal Beach is hosting its 50th anniversary race this Saturday, March 16, starting at the Seal Beach Community Center.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m., children ages 3 to 11 will be able to participate in the Kids 1K Fun Run. At 8 a.m., the 5K/10K portion of the race will begin, followed shortly after with the 5K walk at 8:05 a.m. Participants will venture through Old Town Seal Beach and race to the finish line.

Registration for the Kids 1K Fun Run costs $25, registration for the 5K/10K race costs $40 per person. Registration can be purchased online here. Attendees are allowed to participate in the event with baby strollers and dogs on short leashes.

For more information about the Run Seal Beach 5K/10K race this weekend, click here.

The Race Starting Line will be at the Seal Beach Community Center, located at 151 Marina Dr. in Seal Beach.