The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Between the return of Long Beach Comic Con and the Long Beach Greek Festival, there’s a lot to keep yourself entertained with this weekend. Those looking for something a little more lowkey might enjoy an intimate play by the Long Beach Shakespeare Company, a game of trivia at The Bungalow or a beginner-friendly pickleball class. We’ve also found a new Black-focused social justice film series that is offering a free screening this week.

Get to scrollin’!

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BUNGALOW (Thursday)

Courtesy flyer to Thursday night trivia at The Bungalow Long Beach.

Looking for a new place to put your knowledge to the test, with a craft cocktail in hand? Then Trivia Night at The Bungalow Long Beach is a good place to start.

Every Thursday night at 7 p.m. The Bungalow hosts a team trivia game. Each week, the top three winning teams take home prizes which include bragging rights, plus some gift cards and branded swag.

Trivia night is free to attend. Click here for more information.

The Bungalow Long Beach is upstairs at 2nd & PCH at 6400 Pacific Coast Hwy Suite 200.

‘LOWNDES COUNTY AND THE ROAD TO BLACK POWER’ FILM SCREENING (Thursday)

Conscious Cinema film screening of “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power,” on Thursday, Aug. 31. Courtesy photo.

Conscious Cinema, a new Black-focused social justice film series, is debuting Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Expo Arts Center with the screening of the 2022 documentary “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power.”

The documentary dives into the fight for Black voting rights in Lowndes County, Alabama during the 1960s. This powerful film details the struggles and successes of the effort through first-hand accounts and stunning archival footage.

Two more films will be screened in various areas of Long Beach in September. Thursday’s film is free and open to the public, though guests should RSVP here.

The Expo Arts Center is at 4321 Atlantic Ave.

LONG BEACH COMIC CON (Saturday & Sunday)

Vane, 19, cosplays as Agent.M from MIB at the Long Beach Convention Center while at the Long Beach Comic Con on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Photo by Luis Sanchez.

Thousands of cosplayers will once again descend on the Long Beach Convention Center to celebrate comic books, video games and all things pop culture with the return of Long Beach Comic Con this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3.

Over 100 illustrators, writers and creators will be exhibiting this year. Other attractions include a film festival, opportunities to meet celebrities; plus a large marketplace selling comic books, figurines, clothing, costumes, art and more memorabilia.

Each year, cosplay is an essential part of Comic Con, with a large majority of attendees showing up as their favorite anime, comic book, video game or television character. Those who put in extra effort might even consider signing up for the popular cosplaying contest with trophies awarded for “best hero,” “best anime” and “best villain.”

Weekend passes are $60. Saturday tickets cost $40; Sunday tickets cost $35. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Long Beach Convention Center is located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

LONG BEACH SHAKESPEARE COMPANY PRODUCTION OF ‘THE WINTER’S TALE’ (Saturday & Sunday)

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company is bringing to stage one of Shakespeare’s lesser-known works, “The Winter’s Tale.”

The story unfolds after a paranoid king wreaks havoc on his family inflicting repercussions that last decades. The play has been considered by scholars to be either a comedy or a romance. Ultimately, it serves as a cautionary tale about the destruction jealousy, pettiness and vanity can have on relationships, as well as the power of forgiveness.

Locals can catch that show on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, or on weekends until Sept. 16. General admission is $23 ($13 for students). Click here to purchase tickets.

The show will be hosted at the Helen Borgers Theatre at 4250 Atlantic Ave.

LONG BEACH GREEK FESTIVAL (Saturday – Monday)

A variety of Greek food on display for this weekend’s Long Beach Greek Festival in Long Beach, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Enjoy all the sights, sounds and flavors of Greek culture during the Long Beach Greek Festival, which kicks off this weekend.

The three-day festival will feature extensive Greek food and drink offerings, from authentic Greek dishes like moussaka (an eggplant or potato casserole with minced meat), souvlaki, and barbecued lamb to vegetarian staples like dolmathes and spanakopita (spinach and feta pies).

The event will also include a marketplace, live music and folk dancing. The festival will open at noon each day, Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4. Tickets are $5. Click here for more information.

The Long Beach Greek Festival will be held at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary located at 5761 E. Colorado St.

PICKLEBALL CLINIC FOR NEWBIES (Sunday)

Noel Buenaventura, 54, plays pickleball in Somerset Park in Long Beach Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

Pickleball: It’s everywhere. The popular sport may seem more approachable than tennis, but it can still be a bit intimidating for first-timers. The Alpert Jewish Community Center has begun offering special beginner workshops for those who’d like to get a feel for the game.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, certified pickleball coach David Anderson will guide eager newbies through their first game.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here.

The Alpert Jewish Community Center is located at 3801 E. Willow St.