The holiday season is quickly approaching, with Christmas tree lightings beginning as soon as Wednesday. Here’s a list of major Christmas events to check out around Long Beach.

Nov. 20, 6 p.m. at Signal Hill City Hall (2175 Cherry Ave.)

To celebrate its centennial, Signal Hill will hold a tree lighting and lights extravaganza on Wednesday, Nov. 20 with cookies, hot chocolate, crafts, a winter village, holiday performances and pictures with Santa.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., The Alley Cats will sing top holiday hits with the tree lighting to follow at 6 p.m.

Nov. 21, 6 p.m. at 2nd & PCH (6400 Pacific Coast Hwy.)

The outdoor mall’s celebration will commemorate the center’s 5-year anniversary with a three-and-a-half-minute fireworks display after the tree is illuminated at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to arrive along with toy soldiers for a character meet-and-greet.

Kids crafts, face painting, food samples, live performances and ambient holiday music will also be featured at the event.

Pets are welcome but must be leashed.

Dec. 4, 5 p.m. at Long Beach Terrace Theater (300 E. Ocean Blvd.)

Long Beach’s biggest tree lighting will take place at the Terrace Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The 10th annual Christmas Tree Lighting will feature a 67-foot tall tree with over 500,000 lights.

Festive activities include photos with Santa, live music, fireworks, holiday-themed selfie stations, local food trucks and train rides.

As part of its annual Spark of Love toy drive, the Long Beach Fire Department will be collecting new, unwrapped toys and gifts at the Christmas Tree Lighting for families in need.

Dec. 7, 6 p.m. at Livingston Avenue and Second Street

Belmont Shore’s 40th annual Christmas Parade will kick off Saturday, Dec. 7 with the theme “A Holiday Tradition” in honor of its 40-year history.

The 1.2-mile route will start at Livingston Avenue and Second Street heading east along Second Street before turning around at Bay Shore Avenue and returning to Livingston Avenue.

Thousands lined Second Street for the 39th annual Belmont Shore Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

Over 100 entries will participate in the parade, including marching bands, drill teams, city officials, Santa Claus and floats designed by Long Beach businesses and organizations.

Second Street will close to traffic at 4 p.m. and Belmont Shore side streets will close at 2 p.m. that Saturday.

Dec. 14, 5 p.m. on Daisy Avenue at West Burnett Street

The 70th annual Daisy Lane Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and travel south on Daisy Avenue starting at West Burnett Street down to Pacific Coast Highway, then turn and make its way back north to West Hill Street.

Daisy Avenue between Willow Street and Pacific Coast Highway will be closed to vehicle traffic for the parade staging area and parade route. West Burnett Street and Pacific Coast Highway will also be closed to through traffic between Maine and Magnolia avenues.

The deadline to turn in applications for participation in the parade is Monday, Dec. 2.

On Sunday, Dec. 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be a “spirited selection of celebratory performances” on the Daisy Lane median at Daisy Avenue and 20th Street.

Dec. 21, 6 p.m. at Alamitos Bay

Naples Island will hold its 78th Annual Boat Parade with the theme “A Very Yacht Rock Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Large boats will begin cruising Alamitos Bay at 6 p.m., with small boats beginning in the opposite direction at 6:30 p.m.

The large boats will cruise Alamitos Bay starting southwest near Lido Lane. Small boats will head southeast from Marine Stadium and enter the Naples Canals before finishing near the Long Beach Yacht Club.

After the parade, guests are invited to stroll around the Naples Canals to see the decorated homes.

