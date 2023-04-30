Back for its 18th year in Downtown Long Beach, the sprawling LAWineFest beer and wine tasting event will again take over the grassy slopes of the Harry Bridges Memorial Park June 3-4.

The popular two-day event usually caters to thousands, even selling out last year, according to organizers, with similar projections this year. Over 60 award-winning wineries, craft breweries, seltzer and hard kombucha makers are slated to pitch their tents at the outdoor waterfront venue, offering hundreds of varieties of drinks to choose from.

Tickets buy guests a commemorative glass, which is used to try unlimited sample pours from all the vendors. The festival will also feature a generous selection of food trucks selling American comfort food, seafood, charcuterie boards, Korean bites and desserts.

While imbibing, guests can enjoy live music by the band Unofficial: SLAM and peruse an artisan market with vendors selling jewelry, clothing, candles, cooking essentials and more.

Discount tickets for the festival are available for a limited time online and are split between general admission and all access tickets. General admission tickets range from $70-$110 depending on the day and hour of allotted entry and include the commemorative glass, unlimited tastings and access to the overall festival experience. General admission tickets purchased at the gate will cost $100.

All access tickets, which range from $100-$110 if purchased early online, include all that GA does plus free snacks, additional seating and wine tastings from over a dozen “gem” boutique wineries, which are defined as producing less than 2,500 cases of wine each year. All access tickets purchased at the gate will cost $140.

Tickets are also available to designated drivers for $20. Festival-goers must be 21 years or older to attend. The festival will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, and on Sunday, June 4, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking will be available at the Queen Mary lot. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Harry Bridges Memorial Park is at 1126 Queens Highway.

