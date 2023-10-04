Are you a Vanderpump Rules fan, or did you perhaps fall into the #Scandoval rabbit hole earlier this year?

Then you’re in luck because James Kennedy is coming to Long Beach next week for a special one-night-only DJ performance at The Bungalow. The Vanderpump Rules star will get behind the turntables on Thursday, Oct. 12 for his set, which will start at 11:30 p.m.

Fans will be able to watch Kennedy spin some tunes from the 2ND & PCH bar as they enjoy views of the Long Beach Marina. Reservations are not required but the Bungalow is urging guests to arrive by 9 p.m., in case capacity is reached.

Kennedy, who once called himself “White Kanye,” retired that title in 2020, telling PageSix, “I’m just going to be James Kennedy—the best producer that I can be, myself.” Since then, Kennedy has continued making music and booking DJ gigs.

Kennedy joined the Vanderpump cast in season 3, when he started working as a busser at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR in West Hollywood before working his way up to DJ at the restaurant.

Over the course of 10 seasons, fans have seen Kennedy go through his fair share of ups and downs, including breakups, drama, and being fired and rehired multiple times, all the while making strides toward a career in music.

This year, Kennedy has kept busy performing DJ sets across the country and he even performed a surprise set at the Stagecoach Festival in April. The producer has also hinted at new music in the works on his Instagram.

“The Bungalow’s intimate ambiance is the perfect place to enjoy an entertainer such as James,” a spokesperson from The Bungalow said in an email.

When The Bungalow opened within 2ND & PCH in May, the grand opening was celebrated with a wildly popular set by Grammy-Award winning soul-funk star Anderson .Paak as his alter ego DJ Pee .Wee.

Owner Brent Botlhouse told the Post at the time that he hopes to bring some of the best DJs to the retooled Long Beach space.

“The Bungalow’s vibey atmosphere is the perfect place to dance, relax, and get a move on,” the venue wrote in a release promoting the event with Kennedy.

Reservations for that evening are not required, but to ensure a seat, table reservations can be made by calling 562-719-9400 or emailing [email protected]. More information on future events at The Bungalow can be found here.