The West Coast Tacos and Beer Festival will stop in Long Beach on Aug. 26 at Rainbow Lagoon Park.

Tickets will not be sold at the gate, so festival-goers will need to buy them ahead of time online, but it is a 21+ event, so IDs will be checked at the door.

A general admission ticket will include unlimited beer tastings from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as a take-home custom cup and access to various food trucks and food vendors (especially tacos), art, music and live lucha libre wrestling matches.

VIP tickets will include all the perks of a GA ticket plus an early entrance at 2 p.m. ahead of the general crowd, three taco tickets to use at any taco vendors, and limited release beers and beverages exclusive to VIP ticket holders.

In addition to the beer tastings, a margarita bar will be available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Over 60+ craft beers will be available to try.

Tickets range from $50 to $109 depending on the tier.

The full list of vendors can be found here, but some familiar names will be there:

Beachwood Brewing

Pizza Port Beer Co.

Trademark Brewing

SoCal Brewing

Updates on the events and future event dates in San Diego and Riverside can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Rainbow Lagoon Park is located at 400 E. Shoreline Drive.