Oktoberfest, the weeks-long German holiday, is kicking off in Long Beach this weekend. For those looking to get in on the beer drinking, bratwurst eating, and polka dancing celebration, fests are planned all through October.

Here’s a list that includes celebrations both big and small, many of which are family-friendly, and feature popular drinking spots in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH OKTOBERFEST (through Oct. 22)

The city’s largest Oktoberfest celebration returns to the Scottish Rite Event Center Friday, Sept. 29.

At the third annual Long Beach Oktoberfest, attendees can expect all the classic elements of an Oktoberfest celebration—imported German beer, Bavarian bites and polka. Attendees can also taste local brews and food, including some vegan offerings.

Entertainment this year will once again be the crowd pleasers Festmeister Hans und Die Sauerkrauts performing a mix of traditional and modern tunes with singalongs, “wacky” games and more. Dress up in lederhosen or dirndl is highly encouraged.

Friday and Saturday nights are for adults ages 21 and older. Saturday and Sunday afternoons are all-ages. General admission tickets range from $15 to $20. VIP tickets range from $125 to $150 and include parking, shorter queues, a guaranteed seat in the first few rows near the stage, an official Long Beach Oktoberfest stein as well as food and drink service. Kids under 12 may enter for free.

The Long Beach Oktoberfest will run Friday through Sunday through Oct. 22. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

OKTOBERFEST AT TEN MILE BREWING (Saturday, Sept. 30)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ten Mile Brewing Co. (@tenmilebrewing)

Oktoberfest at Ten Mile Brewing on Saturday, Sept. 30, also coincides with the Signal Hill brewery’s 6th anniversary. Returning guests will be pleased to find that the popular log-sawing contest, bratwurst toss and weiner dog race are back, plus multiple competitive rounds of stein-holding.

Ten Mile Brewing will have a variety of Oktoberfest-style lagers and special releases to try in addition to their standard menu. Food options include German bites from Rasselbock Kitchen and German-inspired pizzas from their in-house pizzeria. The event, which is from noon to 6 p.m., is free to attend. Click here for more information.

Ten Mile Brewing is at 1136 E. Willow St.

DOODLEFEST (Saturday, Sept. 30)

Trademark Brewing’s annual “Doodlefest” Oktoberfest celebration returns Saturday, Sept. 30, with its popular dog costume contest, pretzels, live music and plenty of beer.

The festival is free to attend, but those who purchase the $30 tickets will receive a 1-liter Doodlefest beer stein, one complimentary pour of the brewery’s Lagerdoodle amber ale, a pretzel necklace and complimentary entry into the stein holding competition.

Guests and their dogs are encouraged to wear lederhosen or dirndl. The dog costume contest will be judged by the LA Beer Cats with prizes given out to the winners.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Trademark Brewing is at 233 E. Anaheim St.

OKTOBERFEST AT PORT CITY TAVERN (Saturday, Sept. 30)

Port City Tavern’s Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 30 is also doubling as a fundraiser for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a children’s cancer research nonprofit. Guests can enjoy German beers, food, games and live music. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit.

As a sign of solidarity, guests can also step up to have their heads shaved by barber and cancer survivor Hayley Mackanin from Hair Hunny.

The celebration, which starts at 5 p.m., is free to enter, but guests must be 21 or older to enter the bar. Click here for more information.

Port City Tavern is at 4306 E. Anaheim St.

OKTOBERFEST AT RASSELBOCK (through Oct. 28)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasselbock Kitchen & Bar (@rasselbocklb)

Rasselbock Kitchen is a German restaurant after all, so celebrating Oktoberfest is a given. The food will likely be the best you can try in Long Beach, and for the occasion they’re offering special items such as roasted pork shank, weisswurst, black forest cake and, of course—massive Bavarian pretzels. Rasselbock will also have German and Oktoberfest seasonal beers on tap.

Celebrations are currently ongoing with events happening every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 28. In addition to the aforementioned food and beer, celebrations also include games such as stein-holding competitions, live music and more. Staff will be dressed in lederhosen and you’re encouraged to join them in traditional garb.

Click here to make a reservation.

Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden is at 4020 Atlantic Ave.

OKTOBERFEST AT LONG BEACH BEER LAB (Sunday, Oct. 15)

Long Beach Beer Lab’s 6th annual Oktoberfest event is Sunday, Oct. 15, from noon to 5 p.m. with food, beer, live music and the fan-favorite “weenie” dog race.

The brewery has released two specialty beers for the event, the Oktoberfest Festbier Marzen and the Vandals Punk Rock Festbier which you can try on tap at the brewery. Those who’d like to sign up for the dog race can do so, here.

Long Beach Beer Lab is also selling specialty steins and other Oktoberfest-related merch you can purchase online or at the event. The celebration is free to attend, click here for more information.

Long Beach Beer Lab is at 518 W. Willow St.

OKTOBERFEST AT MOSAIC (Saturday, Oct. 28)

Closing out the Oktoberfest season in Long Beach is a celebration in Downtown on Saturday, Oct. 28 along the stretch of street north of 300 N. Promenade (dubbed “Mosaic“). The Oktoberfest event will feature beer, food, games and live entertainment from 3 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect a beer garden, vendors selling traditional German foods, outdoor games, crafts for children and live music by West Coast Prost. Click here for more information. Registration is recommended but not a requirement.

Oktoberfest at Mosaic is at 300 N. Promenade.