The holiday season is upon us, and all of your favorite hangouts are tinsel-ing it up. Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit like some holiday spirits, so we put together a short list of the best holiday cocktail offerings around the city.

This list is by no means complete, so feel free to let us know if we missed a few. But these establishments will at least get you started.

Miracle at the Ordinarie

The tavern on the Promenade has brought back its popular Miracle at the Ordinarie and the whole restaurant is decked to the halls with so much decor you can’t look away. Always part of the celebration are special themed cocktails and drinks, and this year their menu has 14 different drinks and a “naughty or nice” pair of shots. The Christmapolitan, Rudolph’s Replacement and The Krampus were a few of the more creative names for the drinks that have plenty of sugar and spice. Reservations are already fully booked, but walk ins are always welcome!

The Ordinarie is at 210 The Promenade N., Long Beach.

Bamboo Club

This month the Bamboo (Tinsel) Club will offer 10 new specialty cocktails complete with collectible garnishes and two limited edition holiday glasses available for purchase: a Tiki Snowmen Mai Tai glass and a Zombie Santa highball glass. Three of the drinks, including the black pepper and molasses hot buttered rum, are served hot in a holiday mug. This Saturday is the last Tiki Marketplace of the year featuring live photos with Tiki Santa.

The Bamboo Club is at 3522 E. Anaheim St. Long Beach.

Baby Gee

The cocktail bar that was named one of the 10 best new bars in the West in this year’s Spirited Awards will have six new holiday cocktails and 12 days of Christmas giveaways. The bar is featuring the “Coqueto Coquito” with white rum, the “Uh Oh Ho Ho” with a candy cane jello shot, and “Santa’s Panties,” a special drink made for two.

Baby Gee is at 1227 E. Fourth St., Long Beach.

The Attic

On Broadway in Belmont Heights this restaurant built in a classic craftsman house is a local favorite, and its holiday themed cocktails will have you feeling all cozy. Their classic spiked eggnog, made with a blend of whiskey and amaro, is an annual tradition that they even sell in take-home one-liter bottles. The cinnamon white chocolate punch is a sweeter choice and the autumn old fashioned is simple and strong. Plus they offer a take home Christmas dinner and will have a special menu for New Year’s so check back all holiday season for more.

The Attic is at 3441 E. Broadway, Long Beach.

Port City Tavern

Port City is going all out for the holidays this year with over-the-top decorations inside and out, a “Nauti or Nice” pop up bar, and of course, holiday cocktails. Drink the “Feliz Guavidad” out of a Santa boot, the “Son of a Nutcracker” comes in a snowman with a top hat cocoa mug, and the fan favorite “Oh, Snap!” is served with a ginger snap garnish. They also have special holiday t-shirts, crewnecks, and more, but merch is selling fast!

Port City Tavern is at 4306 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach.

Wicked Wolf

This year the Wicked Wolf has six holiday drinks on the winter menu including the “Mama Bear” red velvet spiked hot chocolate, “The Poison Apple” spiced cider, and the “Ho ho Ho, and a Butter of Rum.” Plus they have a bunch of events this holiday season including this coming week when they celebrate repeal day by turning the venue into a speakeasy and a night market on Dec. 14 with a DJ and all their holiday drinks available.

Wicked Wolf is at 2332 Pacific Ave., Long Beach.