Police said a group of men brandished a gun on three victims and stole a woman’s phone near the 2ND & PCH shopping center early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 6400 block of Marina Drive just before 2 a.m. Sunday where two men and a woman had been physically assaulted by a group of men. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the group and the women’s phone was stolen, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

One of the victims sustained a minor injury, but the suspects fled in a car northbound on Marina Drive before police arrived. One suspect, identified as Giovanni Marcus Dominguez Jr., 22, from Chino, was located near the suspects’ abandoned car and arrested.

Dominguez was booked on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, and carrying a concealed gun in a vehicle. His bail was set at $100,000.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.