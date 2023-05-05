One person was found dead and two others were were rushed to the hospital as firefighters battled a blaze Thursday night at an abandoned commercial building on Long Beach Boulevard, according to authorities.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and Esther Street, which is just south of Pacific Coast Highway, at around 8:52 p.m.

There, Long Beach Fire Department personnel were met with heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, the LBFD said.

While some firefighters worked to put out the flames, other crew members searched the building and found three people inside, officials said.

One person died at the scene, and the two others were taken to the hospital in grave condition, the LBFD said.

Details on the victims weren’t immediately available. The LBFD is still working to determine what caused the blaze.