Citing high bacteria levels, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today warned visitors to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in ocean waters at 12 area beaches.

The affected beaches are:

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach, entire swim area;

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove, entire swim area;

Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach, entire swim area;

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps;

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove, 100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier;

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, entire swim area;

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach, entire swim area;

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon;

Santa Monica Pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier;

Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey, entire swim area;

Redondo Beach Pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier; and

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach, Santa Monica SouthTower 20, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

The department said those locations were found to have bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Meanwhile, a warning was lifted for the Montana Avenue storm drain at Santa Monica Beach, Santa Monica North Tower 8.

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. A map of impacted locations and more information is available here.