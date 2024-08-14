Two dogs died this morning in an apartment fire that displaced two residents in Long Beach’s Willmore neighborhood.

The blaze was reported shortly after 4:40 a.m. at a unit in a two-story apartment building on Magnolia Avenue just south of Eighth Street, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Crews arrived and knocked down the fire within 15 minutes.

Two residents in the unit were able to escape the flames, but crews found two deceased dogs inside, Fire Capt. Jake Heflin said. The damage was contained to the unit where the fire sparked.

The residents did not require transport to a hospital, Heflin said. They were given a SAVE card and the American Red Cross was called in to assist them with temporary lodging.

Investigators were still probing the cause of the fire.