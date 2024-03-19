Two Long Beach public libraries will be open for service on Mondays starting next month, the city announced Tuesday.

The Burnett and El Dorado neighborhood libraries will both open six days a week with extended service hours beginning April 1:

Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adding another day of service was made possible by “one-time enhancements” to the city’s Library Services department that were approved in last year’s budget, according to a statement from the city.

In August, the Alamitos, Harte and Michelle Obama neighborhood libraries also shifted to that operating schedule. Although the Bay Shore Neighborhood Library remains closed as it undergoes a massive $1.4 million overhaul, it is expected to offer six days of service when it reopens.

“Over the past year, we have expanded to six-day service at many of our neighborhood libraries across Long Beach,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a news release. “By providing more accessible hours, we are offering residents the opportunity to learn, grow, and achieve more. We are committed to enhancing our City services to best meet the needs of our community.”

Six out of the city’s 12 libraries now operate six days a week.

Burnett Library is at 560 E. Hill St. and El Dorado Library is at 2900 Studebaker Road. For more information, visit lbpl.org or call 562-570-7500.