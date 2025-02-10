A Marine killed in an airplane crash in the Philippine Province of Maguindanao del Sur was identified as a Long Beach native Sunday by U.S. military officials.

Sgt. Jacob M. Durham, 22, died in Thursday’s accident during a routine mission while aboard a UC-12W Beechcraft King Air 350 in support of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation activities, according to the United States Indo-Pacific Command.

Three other people were also reported dead in the crash. Their names were not available but they were identified as contractors.

Sgt. Jacob M. Durham. Courtesy the U.S. Marine Corps.

“The aircraft was providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of our Philippine allies,” Marine officials said.

Durham was trained as an electronic intelligence-electromagnetic warfare analyst assigned to 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and I Marine Expeditionary Force.

“We mourn the loss of Sgt. Jacob Durham, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Lt. Col. Mabel B. Annunziata, commanding officer of 1st Radio Battalion.

“Sgt. Durham embodied the highest traditions of the Marine Corps — exemplifying composure, intelligence, and selfless leadership. He was deeply respected and loved by his fellow Marines. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and his fellow Marines during this profoundly difficult time,” Annunziata added.

Durham joined the Marine Corps in January 2021 and was promoted to his current rank on Feb. 1, 2025. His awards and decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Mast and Naval Aircrew Insignia.

Stars and Stripes reported that Durham’s hometown was Long Beach.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.