Long Beach Fire Department crews are at the scene of a deadly four-car crash on the southbound 405 Freeway.

A CHP traffic log said the wreck happened near Lakewood Boulevard a few minutes before 10 a.m.

One person was killed in the crash, and a minor in one of the cars was also hurt, according to Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jake Heflin.

Details weren’t immediately available about what caused the crash.

The CHP estimated four lanes of the freeway would be shut down for at least two hours while they investigated.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.