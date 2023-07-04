Dozens of families decked out in red, white and blue made their way to Belmont Shore this morning for Justin Rudd’s annual Fourth of July Great American Kids’ Bike Parade.

This year’s turnout was smaller than previous years, with only 93 registered participants. In the past, the event has had over 500 participants. Still, families were excited to show off their costumes and decorated bicycles and scooters as they cruised down the one-mile stretch of bike path near the Granada Launch Ramp.

Shelly Stratton, an organizer who has been volunteering with Rudd for over 10 years, credited the low turnout to other events and bike parades happening around the city. “Someone told me their block had two parades this morning,” she said.

The event kicked off with the national anthem sung by Long Beach Resident Chad Bishop, then participants made their way up and down the path before gathering for the patriotic costume and bike decor contest.

Farah Fogg, 7, took home the prize for most patriotic in her bald eagle costume complete with a nest and two hatched bald eagle chicks in her bicycle basket. Fogg said it took two days to decorate her bike with the help of her parents, Ryan and Lisa.

For Ryan Fogg, the best part of the annual event is the community spirit it brings. “There’s even pre-parties where the neighbors get together and decorate the bikes with the kids… it just brings everyone together,” he said.

Long Beach resident Jimmy Jones said he heard of the event through Rudd’s website and saw the opportunity to enjoy some quality family time with his wife and two kids. Noble Jones, 11, and Harper Jones, 9, said the best part was getting to ride their bikes and see how others were decorated.