A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near Ojai, a small city in Ventura County, on Sunday afternoon, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, with the jolt also being felt in parts of Long Beach.

The earthquake, which was recorded at 2:41 p.m., was about 9 miles deep and 4 miles southeast of Ojai, according to preliminary information from the USGS. Ojai is located just over 100 miles northwest of Long Beach.

Aftershocks ranging from 3.1 to 3.6 magnitude were recorded minutes later, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage attributed to the quake, which came as the Southern California region continues to brace for Tropical Storm Hilary.

The National Weather Service said there was not expected to be any threat of a tsunami due to the quake.