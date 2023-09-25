The 244 nonprofits that participated in this year’s Long Beach Gives event raised over $2.07 million during the fifth annual citywide giving day. Last year’s Long Beach Gives raised $1.96 million last year.

One nonprofit, Assistance League of Long Beach, raised over $200,000, while both BOSS, Inc. and Rising TIDE raised over $100,000, according to Long Beach Gives. In all, 48 organizations raised over $10,000, more than any year prior.

Over 965 community members supported local nonprofits this year, and the fundraising event included 50 new nonprofit organizations compared to last year.

“There is so much energy and excitement around Long Beach Gives—we truly felt the community’s support this September, and are grateful and inspired by the work of Long Beach nonprofits,” Long Beach Gives campaign manager Matt Guardabascio said in a statement.

Each participating nonprofit also received free campaign fundraising training, which included learning to secure matching gifts, which allowed donors to double their impact.

Over $360,000 in matching fund dollars was secured this year, helping nonprofits meet and exceed their goals, Long Beach Gives said.

“Each year since Long Beach Gives was founded in 2019 has been different—with the pandemic, reopening, and reengaging—nonprofits have grown and evolved and supported Long Beach, and Long Beach showed up this year to give that love and support back,” Michelle Byerly, executive director of The Nonprofit Partnership and co-chair of the Long Beach Gives Steering Committee, said in a statement. “Thank you to each and every individual who gave to a nonprofit this year during Long Beach Gives.”

Visit longbeachgives.org to learn more about each participating nonprofit.