The Long Beach Municipal Band will begin its 114th season with a June 27 performance at Whaley Park—the kickoff of a six-week run of free concerts in five city parks, the city announced Tuesday.

Whaley Park in East Long Beach will host the opening night performance, and El Dorado Park West will host the Aug. 4 finale.

Performances will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on a rotating basis among five parks, which include Bixby Park, Los Cerritos Park and Recreation Park.

All concerts are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and are free to the public.

Each week will be themed, with the band performing patriotic numbers during the “Star Spangled Salute” week of July 5 and songs from the “defining bands of our time” during the “Band-tastic” lineup it will play during the final week in August.

Here’s the municipal band’s schedule for this summer:

Whaley Park North: June 27 and July 11 (Tuesdays)

Bixby Park: July 18, July 25 and Aug. 1 (Tuesdays)

Los Cerritos Park: June 28, July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26 and Aug. 2 (Wednesdays)

Recreation Park: June 29, July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27 and Aug. 3 (Thursdays)

El Dorado Park West: June 30, July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28 and Aug. 4 (Fridays)

Find more information about the Long Beach Municipal Band here.