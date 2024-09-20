A 67-unit apartment complex for low-income seniors, with 27% of its units reserved specifically for seniors who are homeless veterans, opened Wednesday at Pacific Coast Highway and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Heritage Gardens is the latest complex built in a $41.5-million joint venture between the Long Beach Community Investment Company and the nonprofit developer Mercy Housing California. Several agencies also contributed to the project.

Officials cut the ceremonial ribbon Wednesday outside the four-story building.

“This new project in Central Long Beach underscores the City’s strong commitment to creating and preserving affordable housing options for all residents,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “Heritage Gardens is another great development that will provide permanent homes and services to help ensure the security, dignity and wellbeing of our older adults and senior veterans.”

Monthly rents for the low-income apartments, based on the tenants’ income, start at $900 for one-bedroom units and max out at $1,400. Only one-bedroom apartments were made available for application between September and October last year.

Amenities onsite include a community center, courtyard and recreation area. Residents can also access a fitness area and take part in classes on financial literacy, art and cooking. Murals honoring the neighborhood’s history adorn the exterior.

Financing began in 2021 after the Community Investment Company approved a $3 million loan to Heritage Garden. Further funding came through grants and loans from numerous state and federal agencies.

According to the city’s Community Development Department, it is the fourth affordable housing project in Long Beach to open or start construction in 2024.

Similar projects were completed near the Traffic Circle and Wellspring in Cambodia Town, and construction recently began at 1400 Long Beach, which is also in the Midtown area.

A mural on the front of Heritage Gardens, a new affordable, senior housing apartment building, facing Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

“The Sixth District continues to be uplifted with wonderful new opportunities and developments,” said 6th District Councilmember Suely Saro. “Heritage Gardens builds on this energy, providing safe, affordable and quality housing and services for older adults.”

An ever-present issue, the complex sets aside 16 project-based vouchers and 18 vouchers for senior veterans experiencing homelessness. Across the city, there are more than 3,330 units set aside for low-income seniors.

“Escalating rents are creating an enormous burden for seniors in Long Beach, and we were able to act with urgency thanks to collaboration of our partners,” said Mercy Housing California Vice President for Real Estate Ed Holder. “These homes and services will provide seniors with the opportunity to age with dignity, health, and support.”

For more information about Heritage Gardens and other affordable housing projects, visit longbeachsenior.org or call 562-517-7306.