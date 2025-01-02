A semi-truck ended up tipped over on top of a pickup truck after a crash on the 710 Freeway this afternoon. The collision left two people trapped in the wreckage and snarled traffic from North Long Beach to the port.

It’s not clear yet what caused the crash, which was reported shortly after 1:50 p.m. on the northbound 710 just north of Del Amo Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log.

Long Beach Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found two people trapped, said Fire Capt. Jake Heflin.

Firefighters quickly freed one of the people and then called in a heavy wrecker tow truck that helped with the second rescue, Heflin said. No information on injuries was immediately available.

The crash left all lanes blocked for roughly a half hour, according to the log. The leftmost lane reopened around 2:35 p.m.

Officers also shut down the northbound 710 on-ramp from eastbound and westbound Del Amo Boulevard.

As of 3 p.m., traffic was backed up from just north of Del Amo Boulevard to well south of Anaheim Street.