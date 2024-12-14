Long Beach police say a driver crashed into a 75-year-old woman who’d fallen in a crosswalk Friday afternoon. The woman, who was trying to cross Long Beach Boulevard at Greenleaf Boulevard, died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said the crash happened at about 4 p.m. when a driver in a 2009 Chevy HHR was turning left from Greenleaf Boulevard onto southbound Long Beach Boulevard.

Police said the woman, whom they identified as Compton resident Elvira Cuellar, had fallen in the marked crosswalk at the intersection.

Police said the driver stayed and cooperated with the investigation.

“Speed, distracted driving, and impaired driving do not appear to have contributed to this collision,” police said.

They asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Efrain Pineda at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers.