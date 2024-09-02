A man and a woman died Sunday morning when their car hit a box truck that had been involved in a crash moments before on the 91 Freeway in Cerritos.

The chain of events started at about 6:35 a.m. Sunday when a two-axle Ford box truck and GMC Yukon SUV collided on the eastbound Riverside Freeway west of the 605 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The box truck came to a stop in the No. 2 lane.

About a minute later, a Honda Accord rear-ended the box truck, killing the occupants of the car, the CHP reported.

According to the Medical Examiner’s office, the driver was Jabarri Adams; the passenger was Ruby Perez. Both were 25. Their cities of residence were not provided.