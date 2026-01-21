After years of setbacks and delays, the Long Beach City Council on Tuesday approved a $105 million spending plan to build a new aquatics center on the sands of Belmont Shore.

The plan, which was approved unanimously, relies on future approvals for the city to borrow $24.5 million in bonds that would be paid back in large part by new parking meters at 1,800 public spaces around the Alamitos Bay Marina.

Construction is expected to start this summer and finish by spring 2028. It includes a 50-meter Olympic pool, with bleachers, movable bulkhead and four springboards; a shallow therapy and learning pool; spray zones; and a multi-use building with locker rooms, offices and changing areas. The facility will replace the temporary Belmont Plaza Pool, installed after the prior pool was deemed seismically unsafe in 2013.

The temporary pool is planned to remain at least through construction. Afterwards, the city will negotiate with the California Coastal Commission on whether to close it.

Most of the project’s budget — $77 million — is funded with cash in Long Beach’s Tidelands Fund, which mostly relies on oil revenue. But a $28 million hole in the budget is forcing the city to patch together sponsorship revenue, small-time grants and — crucially — a $24.5 million bond to get it across the finish line.

The formal action to issue debt would come back for council approval in June before its sale in July. Officials say they will schedule public hearings to solicit feedback.

To help pay back that debt, the city plans to start charging for parking at 1,800 spaces around the Alamitos Bay Marina that are currently free. If at least a fifth of those spaces — charged at $2 an hour — are filled at any given time, the meters would generate $3 million annually.

Long Beach has proposed charging for those spaces before, saying it’s rare to find free beachfront parking in a city of its size. But the idea, last studied in 2022, was rejected by the city marine commission the same year over concerns it would unfairly tax waterside patrons.

Even with City Council backing, it’s not a certainty. Parking meters will require the city to apply for a permit from the Coastal Commission.

The decision, in large part, marks the beginning of the end for the city’s 13-year wait for a new pool.

The facility, dubbed the Belmont Aquatics Center, has gone through multiple revisions in the past decade, with prices ranging between $60 million and $145 million. Originally envisioned as a $119 million domed natatorium and surrounding campus, the project has been pared down by unfeasible costs, declining oil revenues, environmental-related legal challenges and mandates by the Coastal Commission.

Before even breaking ground, the project has cost $23.2 million, largely for designs, redesigns, studies and permitting, including work from a dozen different consultants.

Further delays arrived last May when construction bids ran over budget — each coming in at around $60 million — and were rejected. The city restarted the bidding process and reviewed three new offers in October. In a second round last fall, the city fielded three more bids, with the lowest coming in at $54.3 million for construction. (Other costs in the $105 million budget include ongoing maintenance and programming at the pool.)

Acknowledging he previously took issue with the project, Mayor Rex Richardson sought to downplay talk of a bond measure, saying that the timing and method of funding were appropriate to meet the city’s 2028 deadline of having a photo-worthy asset ahead of the Olympic Games.

“As mayor, sometimes you inherit projects that are not perfect,” Richardson said. “And you have to make a decision: are you going to move forward and find a way or are you going to pass the buck onto the next generation or say that it’s not going to happen.”

During the city presentation, officials characterized issuing debt as a common strategy to fund long-term capital projects. Kevin Riper, the city’s financial director, said in an email on Tuesday that bonds have been used to pay for improvements to the city convention center and construction of Fire Station 9.

Barring a “nuclear holocaust,” tsunami, earthquake or “economic catastrophe,” Riper said he cannot see anything stopping the city from successfully selling the bonds this summer.

“In all four cases, Long Beach residents and businesses will have much greater worries than financing the Belmont Pool,” he wrote.

One criticism that’s dogged the project since its inception, and continued Tuesday, is that a pool would be better suited in inland areas of the city, where underserved communities need access to the water.

Richardson pushed back on this, saying talks are underway to build a pool at Ramona Park in North Long Beach as part of the city’s next major round of infrastructure projects. It would cost between $25 million and $32 million.