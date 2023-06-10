A number of administrative changes were approved for the upcoming school year during this week’s meeting of the Long Beach Unified School District’s Board of Education, including new principals on a dozen district campuses.

The shakeup, which goes into effect in August, includes Cabrillo High School, where My Ngoc Nguyen will take over after spending this past year as an assistant principal at Wilson High. Seven middle schools and three elementary schools will also have new principals.

The full list of new principal assignments is below:

Elementary

Oropeza: Edward Garcia, Jr.

Twain: Juan C. Gonzalez

Whittier: Angel Mikaele

Middle/K-8

Bancroft: Patrick Booker

Cubberley: Brooke Hogan-Primous

Hughes: Maria Pilar Perossio

Marshall: Edward Steinhauser

Powell: Claire Fieri

Robinson: Rebecca Ngo

Stephens: Eric Cabacungan

High Schools

Cabrillo: My Ngoc Nguyen

EPHS: Tynisha Smith

The changes were confirmed by a 4-0 vote of the school board, with District 1 member Maria Isabel Lopez abstaining. Find a complete list of all the administrative changes and promotions for the upcoming school year here.