This article was originally published by LAist on March 16, 2026.

Topline: A rare March heat wave is pushing temperatures 20 to 35 degrees above normal — from Big Sur all the way to San Diego. The National Weather Service is warning Californians to take precautions, such as avoiding strenuous activity in the hottest hours of the day, to prevent heat illness.

This heat wave will be with us for a while: the highest temperatures will be Tuesday through Friday. Graphic courtesy the National Weather Service.

Why now: The heat wave is here, and the hottest weather is forecast for Tuesday through Friday. At the beaches, temperatures will approach or exceed 90 degrees, according to the latest National Weather Service. Inland, expect high 90s or even low 100s.

Why it matters: Extreme temperatures can cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be deadly. If a person becomes confused, dizzy or loses consciousness, it’s time to call 911. This rare March heat event could also break temperature records.

What to do: Stay as cool as you can — seek out air conditioning, wear loose-fitting clothing and avoid strenuous activity in the heat of the day. Stay hydrated, as well: drink lots of water, and avoid caffeine and alcohol. You can find cooling centers run by Long Beach, L.A. County and the city of Los Angeles online.