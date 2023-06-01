Two days after a man assaulted four people before being shot by police in Belmont Shore, officials are hosting a forum for residents to ask questions and express their feelings about the incident.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at Bay Shore Community Congregational Church, which is close to where the violence unfolded on Tuesday at around noon.

“I think the community deserves to be heard, and they deserve to hear what the city is doing in response,” said Councilmember Kristina Duggan, who represents the area and organized the event.

Duggan said she lives three blocks from where the attacks occurred, and it rattled her. “It was next to a playground where my children played,” she said.

Police said the attacker first assaulted a man and woman at Park Avenue and Livingston Drive, then walked into nearby Livingston Park, where he stabbed a man with a screwdriver multiple times.

The attacker then headed toward Second Street’s shopping district, where he stabbed another victim who had to be hospitalized, police said. Officers shot the man when they said he attempted to enter a residential property.

The victims and the attacker are expected to survive.

The suspected attacker, identified by police as Mario Najaro, 31, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Duggan invited City Manager Tom Modica and Police Chief Wally Hebeish to tonight’s event. Homeless Services Bureau Manager Paul Duncan is also expected to attend.

Najaro is believed to have been homeless, and Duggan said she expects questions about the city’s response to homelessness issue in general, and this incident in particular.

“I do not want things like this to become normalized,” Duggan said. “The more we normalize it, the more it becomes OK.”

Bay Shore Congregational Church is located at 5200 E. The Toledo. Those who plan to attend should RSVP here.