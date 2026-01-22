Anduril Industries, the U.S. drone-maker based in Costa Mesa, announced Thursday its plan to open a large-scale business campus in Long Beach and Lakewood.

In a release, the company said it is building a 1.1 million-square-foot facility for research and development at Douglas Park, a business complex north of the airport. Its headquarters will remain in Costa Mesa.

Construction will commence this year, with the first building expected to be completed by the end of next year, according to the Los Angeles Times. The land is leased by real estate developer Sare Regis Group, the Times reported, which oversaw the buildout of aerospace company Rocket Lab’s headquarters nearby.

Neither Anduril nor the brokers for the sale immediately disclosed the purchase price of the land or the expected cost to build.

The campus will include six buildings that total 750,000 square feet of office space. There will be another 435,000 square feet meant for research and development.

It will bring 5,500 new jobs to the city — software developers, flight-test teams and research specialists — and thousands more hours of temporary work needed for construction. There will be opportunities, a spokesperson said, for workforce programs with the city school district and two local colleges.

The company, which makes surveillance drones and military AI software for the Pentagon, is valued at more than $30 billion and ended 2025 with 7,000 employees.

It announced earlier this month that it was awarded a $23.9 million contract to develop more than 600 weaponized drones for the U.S. Marine Corps. In 2024, it secured a deal to jointly bid on government contracts with Palantir Technologies as the Pentagon aims to cut costs.

It was co-founded by Palmer Luckey, a former Cal State Long Beach student who later invented the virtual reality headset Oculus Rift.

It becomes the latest on a growing list of major concerns to move their operations to the city.

Pentland Brands, which includes the swimwear brand Speedo, announced during the 2026 State of the City address earlier this month that it will move its North American headquarters from Cypress to Long Beach.

Mayor Rex Richardson, who delivered the address, said this move was part of a renewed effort to improve the image and tax base of the city through a variety of programs designed to lure business and keep it here.

In a release, he characterized Anduril’s expansion as a “major vote of confidence” in the city and state’s embrace of advanced manufacturing and aerospace companies.

“Today, the next generation of companies is choosing to build and hire here again,” he wrote.

Anduril said the main reason for the move was the city’s location — close to Hawthorne and Torrance and 90 minutes from its test site in Capistrano — as well as its history in U.S. defense and manufacturing, and the existing portfolio of aerospace startups situated around the city airport, coined as “Space Beach.”

“That combination of history, talent, and industrial infrastructure makes Long Beach a natural place for Anduril to continue scaling its operations,” the company wrote.