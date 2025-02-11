A winter storm arriving late this week will bring high winds and likely enough rain to flood Long Beach roadways, according to the National Weather Service.

Long Beach is forecast to get between 2 and 3 inches of rain by Saturday, with the majority of it falling Thursday afternoon through Thursday night, said National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Kittell.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected beginning Thursday afternoon, with rainfall rates between a half-inch to an inch per hour at its peak, Kittell said.

If possible, Long Beach residents should stay home and avoid the roadways Thursday evening, forecasters warned.

A flash flood watch will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night for much of Los Angeles County, including Long Beach.

The burn scar areas near the Eaton and Palisades fires are at the greatest risk of debris flows and flooding, Kittell said, adding that Long Beach has little to no risk of debris flows or flooding.

Rain could start falling as early as Wednesday morning, with chances of rain increasing Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, he said.

Winds out of the east on Wednesday could cause delays at the airport and heavier winds are expected on Thursday, with wind gusts reaching 25-30 mph, Kittell said.

Rain will likely linger into Friday afternoon, but conditions should dry by Saturday.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 60s throughout the week with low temperatures hovering around the low 50s through the weekend.

No rain is in the forecast for the rest of the month, Kittell said.

Long Beach has had an unusually dry rainy season thus far.

Since Oct. 1, Long Beach Airport has received 1.59 inches of rain, Kittell said, adding that in a typical year, the area receives about 7.32 inches of rain in that span.