Downtown Long Beach will be flooded with art, exhibits, food and more this afternoon as part of an event that organizers hope will show off the area’s creativity, innovation and spirit.

The Downtown Long Beach Art + Design Walk from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, includes a series of installations and workshops to inspire residents and visitors to celebrate the central hub of Downtown and imagine what’s its future could be.

An installation on Fourth Street between Pine Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard includes a pop-up that will transform parking spaces into creative hubs with live demonstrations and interactive displays showing off the city’s culture of “making.”

The architectural business Studio One Eleven will include “Shifting Tides: Evolution of Long Beach’s Waterfront,” exploring the city’s relationship with its waterfront. And a new scent called “Community” will be launched by Muse Apothecary.

Cal State Long Beach will host another pop-up at the former Gold’s Gym location at 200 N. Waite Court showing off some of the projects underway by design students that explore the relationship between technology, people and their environments.

And a few blocks south, Intertrend Communications (228 E. Broadway) will show off its Year of the Snake installation for the Lunar New Year.

Many of the installations and pop-ups show off the businesses and artists involved in forming and growing a new Downtown Long Beach Design District that highlights and nurtures the area’s creative and industrial artists.

The event, organized by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance, will also include live music and more.

For a map of each venue and a full lineup of events, click here.