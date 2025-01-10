Long Beach officials have extended an emergency shelter with 60 beds for unhoused individuals through at least Sunday due to poor air quality that is expected to last for several more days.

The Multi-Service Center (1301 W. 12th St.) in West Long Beach will be open on a first-come, first-served basis. Check-in begins at 5 p.m. each day. No registration is required.

The shelter can house up to 60 people, who will be provided with a cot and blanket, hot dinner and breakfast, restrooms, hygiene supplies and access to supportive services.

The shelter has been activated since Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, and Hurst Fire are producing heavy smoke with potentially dangerous particulate matter in most of the Los Angeles region. An air quality alert is in place until at least this evening.

People experiencing homelessness are encouraged to sign up for text alerts about available resources. For English alerts, text “HOME” to 99411. For Spanish alerts, text “HOGAR” to 99411.