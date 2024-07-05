Authorities have identified the man who was killed Wednesday night when a 45-foot pleasure boat he was on slammed into the jetty at the entrance to Alamitos Bay.

John Correa, 59, of Long Beach, died of injuries, though the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not determined an exact cause of the death.

Correa was among 11 people aboard the boat, called the 4 Kings, when it crashed into the rock jetty at about 9:20 p.m. as it returned from a social gathering on the water that lasted a few hours, one of the passengers said.

The passenger, Barry Vince, was among a group that was below deck in the galley area when the crash happened. He said the collision was sudden and unexpected.

“We didn’t know what happened,” he said. “We just immediately started trying to help people who were hurt.”

He said about half the passengers, including Correa, were above on the flybridge, and those individuals sustained the most serious injuries.

He said a group of fishermen who were on the jetty at the time helped hold a line that kept the ship close to shore as the passengers were evacuated from the ship, which was quickly sinking.

Vince said he had known Correa for a few years, and that he was well known in Long Beach.

“He was a very well-respected guy,” Vince said. “Just a great guy who was always smiling and always positive.”

The Long Beach Fire Department said this boat sank after crashing into a jetty in Long Beach. Photo courtesy the LBFD.

A fire official said seven people were transported by paramedics, and three were in critical condition after the collision on Wednesday.

Speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash, Capt. Jack Crabtree, a spokesman for the Long Beach Fire Department, said.

The ship was being removed from the water on Friday and taken to a nearby slip as part of the investigation.

The Long Beach Marine Division and the Coast Guard are handling the investigation.