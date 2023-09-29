The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today for the 23rd time in 25 days, increasing 3 cents to $6.315, its highest amount since Oct. 11.

The average price has risen 91.8 cents over the past 25 days, including 12.3 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price rose 16 consecutive days, dropped nine-tenths of a cent Sept. 21 and 2.3 cents last Friday, then resumed increasing Saturday.

The average price is 27.8 cents more than one week ago, 94.4 cents higher than one month ago and 5.4 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 17.9 cents since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

“We are continuing to see price increases due to higher oil prices and refinery maintenance that has reduced gasoline production, along with the continuing overall reduced capacity in California to produce gasoline as refineries switch to green fuel production,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The Orange County average price rose for the 26th time in 28 days, increasing 1.9 cents to $6.288, its highest amount since Oct. 10. It has risen 97.2 cents over the past 28 days, including 13.7 cents Thursday.

The Orange County average price rose 19 consecutive days, dropped 3.3 cents Sept. 21 and 2.5 cents last Friday, then resumed increasing Saturday. It is 30.1 cents more than one week ago, 97.2 cents higher than one month ago and 3.7 cents above what it was one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped 17.1 cents since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the ninth time in 11 days, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.832. It has dropped 4.9 cents over the past 11 days.

The national average price is 2.7 cents less than one week ago but nine-tenths of a cents more than one month ago and 5 cents higher than one year ago. It has dropped $1.184 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.