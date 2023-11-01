The former Sears location in the Los Altos neighborhood will soon be replaced by the Bay Area sporting goods chain Sports Basement, according to an email from City Councilmember Daryl Supernaw.

The former Sears building at 2100 N. Bellflower Blvd. has sat vacant since the retailer began shutting down stores in early 2021, which was part of a wave of closures of both Sears and K-Mart locations across the country. But soon, the massive space will be occupied by Sports Basement, which is making its second foray into Southern California after opening its first location in Fountain Valley in 2022.

In his email, Supernaw said he’s hosting a Nov. 2 community meeting at the Los Altos Library where representatives from Sports Basement will be in attendance to talk more about the new location.

Sports Basement launched in 1998 in San Francisco and has a dozen locations, most of which are in Northern California. The retailer prides itself on being a “hub for the community” by allowing yoga studios, art galleries and even movie screenings at its stores.

It offers rentals as well as new and “pre-loved” sports and outdoor gear like kayaks, skis, snowboards and tents.

Sports Basement is planning for a June 1 opening date, according to spokesperson Aaron Schweitzer.