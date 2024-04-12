Two lanes at Long Beach Airport will close Monday, April 15, through the end of June to accommodate work on an ongoing terminal improvement project, officials said.

The two lanes closest to the Historic Terminal will remain open, but the center median and the two adjacent lanes to the east will close during this period.

Airport officials advised travelers to arrive at the drop-off and pick-up area in front of the terminal 90 minutes before their flight time, especially for morning flights.

Additional staff will be stationed outside the terminal to provide assistance, and signage has been installed to help travelers navigate the roadway during construction.

The work on this particular phase of construction at Long Beach Airport began in January and will include improvements to vehicular and passenger flow and additional enhancements for people with disabilities. The cost of this project is $16.6 million, with $10.6 million of that funded by the federal government.

Work is expected to be completed by the fall.

Travelers can sign up for notifications about the roadwork at LinkLB or can visit LGBRoadImprovements.com for updates.

Those with questions can contact a construction hotline at 562-445-6439 or email [email protected].