The city’s popular Beach Streets event that lets bicyclists and pedestrians roam on closed-down roadways will join forces this year with the annual Veterans Day celebration in North Long Beach.

On Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., residents can expect live performances from local acts Knyght Ryder and The Satin Dollz, ceremonial flyovers, a boot camp-style obstacle course, skate park demonstrations, kids play zone, and other attractions. Resource booths and street vendors, including food trucks and a beer garden, will also be stationed throughout.

Routes for the dual event will wind northbound along Atlantic Avenue from South Street to Artesia Boulevard, where it will extend to Cherry Avenue. Various amusements will be scattered about, with hubs at Houghton Park and by the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library.

There will also be a Veterans Hub at Houghton Park where attendees can pay their respects to local veterans in a more intimate setting.

Traditionally held on separate dates, officials said their decision to combine the two came out of the idea to “enhance activities, increase community engagement” and highlight improvements made as part of the $40 million Artesia Great Boulevard Project, which added three miles of bike lanes to the neighborhood.

The project, which began construction in February of last year, is expected to be completed later this year. It will bring three miles of bike lanes and other safety features designed to reduce congestion, emissions and road fatalities.

“These infrastructure improvements are enhancing mobility, pedestrian safety, and connectivity, which will support our Uptown business community and ensure that our local businesses and residents can thrive for years to come,” said Ninth District Councilmember Dr. Joni Ricks-Oddie.

Whereas Beach Streets celebrates an emission-free future, Veterans Day celebrates the past — honoring active and retired military servicemembers and their families.

A welcome ceremony at 12:30 p.m. will make mention of the street improvements and amenities offered throughout the day; then a Veterans Recognition Ceremony will commence at 2 p.m.

Historic aircraft flyover from the 2019 Veterans Day Celebration at Houghton Park. Photo courtesy city of Long Beach.

The latter will include a presentation of honors to individuals and organizations that have demonstrated “exemplary dedication” to veterans locally. This year’s honorees include JB Jaso, who is dubbed the “2024 Veterans Day Celebration Grand Marshal”; Paralyzed Veterans of America California Chapter for the honor of “Outstanding Community Organization”; Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, California Chapter 33-12, for “Outstanding Community Organization”; and John Oppenheim, who was named this year’s “Outstanding Volunteer.”

“As we build a strong future for the district, we honor the history that has brought us to these historic moments, including the service and sacrifice of our veterans,” Ricks-Oddie said.