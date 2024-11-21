Police say a 52-year-old Long Beach woman was fatally struck by an SUV Wednesday evening near a Lakewood Village intersection.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bellflower Boulevard near Centralia Street, according to Long Beach police.

Officers responded to the scene and found the woman in the roadway being treated by paramedics, police said. The victim, later identified as Long Beach resident Lynnette Aguilar, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Aguilar was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by a 65-year-old Lakewood resident driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot northbound on Bellflower Boulevard.

A neighbor said the woman had just parked and was trying to get to the other side of the street when she was hit.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. The speed limit on Bellflower Boulevard is 40 mph.

Speeding, distracted driving or impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash, police said.