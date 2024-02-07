A man was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after another man entered his home in Belmont Shore and shot him, Long Beach police said.

The victim, according to authorities, was at his home near East Ocean Boulevard and 38th Place when a suspect entered just before 1 a.m. Police did not say how or why the suspect entered the home, but at some point, the suspect shot the victim.

Another person living at the home called authorities to the scene and the wounded man was transported by Long Beach Fire Department personnel to a local hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

Police say they’re still trying to find out more information about who the suspect was and why he shot the victim. It’s not clear if the two men know each other.

Officers at the scene recovered evidence connected to the shooting, police said, adding that detectives are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and video.

The LBPD asked anyone who may have any information about the shooting to contact detectives at 562-570-7370.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.