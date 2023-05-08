The wait is nearly over for anyone wanting to cross the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge on two wheels, or two feet.

The Mark Bixby Memorial Bicycle and Pedestrian Path will open to the public around 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20. Thanks to advocacy by the late Mark Bixby and other cyclists, the path was incorporated into the bridge that replaced the old Gerald Desmond span.

The new bridge opened in late 2020, but officials kept the bike path closed for safety as work to demolish the old bridge continued.

The city and Port of Long Beach timed the path’s opening to coincide with Beach Streets, a day-long event that closes several major thoroughfares to vehicles and encourages residents to come out on foot, bicycle, skateboard or other active transportation mode to meet their neighbors, visit local businesses and enjoy entertainment and family activities.

Bike path opening festivities start at 9 a.m. in the Long Beach Civic Center Plaza, 411 W. Ocean Blvd., with a program at 10 a.m. followed by a procession of bikes to the Ocean Boulevard connector to the new bridge path. Get more details or RSVP for the event here.

Beach Streets runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and takes place on East Broadway, Fourth Street, and Pine and Cherry avenues. Here’s where to find information about activities and street closures.