Long Beach Pride will hold a farewell salute to honor the memory of founder Bob Crow on Saturday.

Crow, who died at 78 in September, was the last living member of the original founders of Long Beach Pride. Crow planned the first Pride celebration and parade in Long Beach in 1983, along with fellow founders Marylin Barlow and Judith Doyle. They were presented the keys to the city in 2013 for championing its LGBTQ+ community.

Participants are invited to convene in their vehicles at Bixby Park at 130 Cherry Ave. starting at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 11. From there, they will commence “Bob’s Farewell Float Ride” with the Long Beach Pride Float. The procession is meant to symbolize his legacy.

Crow has helped paint that float throughout the years. Even during a long battle with lung cancer, he did what he could to participate.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, just a few days before the city’s 40th Pride celebration, Crow told the Long Beach Post that he was still doing just that.

“I got a text message, ‘Come, we’re going to start painting the float.’ I can’t paint anymore, but I can tell them where and how to do it,” he laughed. “I always did all that.”

The procession, led by the float, will make its way west on Broadway toward Third Street, a symbolic route that mirrors Crow’s journey, impact and legacy in the city.

Afterward, a tribute will be held at Harvey Milk Promenade Park and Equality Plaza at 212 E. Third Street, to reflect, remember and honor Crow’s contributions to Long Beach’s LGBTQ+ community.

The memorial will end with a reception at Hamburger Mary’s at 330 Pine Ave., where guests will be welcomed with complimentary “Bob Burgers” in homage to Crow.

Parking is available at the Third Street parking structure, and the venue is fully ADA accessible.

Event information can be found here, and those with questions can contact Tonya Martin, at [email protected].

