Utility officials have issued a boil water notice to a large swath of Long Beach residents, and locals are enduring a second day of flooding on city streets as a major pipeline break continued to cause problems.

The break near Orange Avenue and Wardlow Road on Wednesday morning caused a large number of people in the Bixby Knolls and Cal Heights area to have little to no water pressure. Service was restored after crews capped the leak Wednesday, but on Thursday, “complications” again sent water gushing out onto roadways near Orange and 36th Street, according to Long Beach Utilities.

“At this time we do not have an ETA of when the Boil Notice will be lifted,” Councilmember Megan Kerr said in a Facebook Post. “We hope to know more later today. Street closures related to the incident are in effect on Orange Ave between Wardlow Rd and 36th St until further notice.”

Utility officials do not think tap water was contaminated, but there is a risk whenever water pressure drops significantly, as it did Wednesday morning, said Long Beach Utilities spokesperson Joy Contreras.

Long Beach Utilities and the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water are testing and monitoring the water, a process that typically takes 24 hours to get results, Contreras said. If results come back normal, the boil water notice will be lifted, she said.

The warning applies to the following areas:

90805 ZIP code (east of the Long Beach Freeway);

90806 ZIP code (between Orange Avenue and Cherry Avenue, north of Spring Street if serviced by the Long Beach Utilities Department);

90807 ZIP code.

Areas inside the red border should boil their tap water before using it.

To make sure water is free from bacteria or other contaminants that could cause illness, residents should boil the water for one minute at a rolling boil, according to the utilities department. Officials warned against using water directly from the tap for drinking, cooking or even brushing your teeth.

After service was restored Wednesday, Long Beach Utilities assured customers the water was safe to drink as it flushed the system.

“The flushing removes naturally occurring sediment that settled after the loss of water pressure that occurred earlier today,” the department said in a Facebook post. “The sediment is not harmful to human health, however, we do want to remove it from the system as soon as possible — flushing helps to achieve that goal.”

Authorities then issued the boil water notice late Wednesday night, hours after the break had been repaired and when many residents were sleeping.

In a statement, Long Beach Utilities said it was issued, “out of an abundance of caution.”

City News Service, Jacob Sisneros and staff writer Jeremiah Dobruck contributed to this report.