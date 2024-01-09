The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said it has suspended the beer and wine license for the Bottlecraft brew shop in The Hangar food hall at Long Beach Exchange.

A spokesperson with the ABC said Bottlecraft was served with a 10-day suspension on Jan. 2 for unspecified violations of licensing regulations.

An ABC spokesperson declined to give any more specifics, saying in an email that there was limited information the agency could disclose as the “disciplinary action” has yet to be cleared.

Bottlecraft owner Brian Jensen said in an email to the Long Beach Post that their license was suspended because their food offerings were not “substantial enough in the eyes of the ABC.”

Bottlecraft, which describes itself as a “craft beer bar” has a type of alcohol license that is typically issued to restaurants. It requires them to be a “bona fide eating place” that makes “actual and substantial sales of meals for consumption on the premises,” according to the ABC.

Bottlecraft is surrounded by dining options at The Hanger, but before its suspension, it had only a limited menu of its own.

“We have since upgraded our food offerings and are now in compliance with their definition of ‘bona fide meals,'” Jensen said. “We utilized the time of closure to renovate our draft system and clean up around the bar.”

The ABC said that after the 10-day suspension ends, Bottlecraft will be subject to an indefinite suspension, but Jensen said that looming penalty is “just a common legal expression they use to essentially say that we have to be in compliance before we reopen.”

“In other words, if we’re not in compliance, the suspension would go on indefinitely,” Jensen said.

Jensen said Bottlecraft will reopen Friday, Jan. 12, and continue to operate at its normal hours.