Authorities are investigating how a car ended up on fire on the beach bike path this morning.

The blaze was reported around 6:19 a.m. Saturday on the beach near Coronado Avenue, Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Brian Fisk said.

A single fire engine was able to douse the blaze, and nobody was hurt by the flames, Fisk said.

Images posted on Reddit show a vehicle fully engulfed in intense flames and the burned-out husk of what appears to be a van.

Fisk said the department is investigating how the blaze began.

Police weren’t immediately able to provide any more information.

Jeremiah Dobruck is executive editor of the Long Beach Post where he oversees all day-to-day newsroom operations. In his time working as a journalist in Long Beach, he’s won numerous awards for his investigative reporting and editing. Before coming to the Post in 2018, he wrote for publications including the Press-Telegram, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Times. Reach him at [email protected] or @jeremiahdobruck on Twitter.