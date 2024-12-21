Authorities are investigating how a car ended up on fire on the beach bike path this morning.

The blaze was reported around 6:19 a.m. Saturday on the beach near Coronado Avenue, Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Brian Fisk said.

A single fire engine was able to douse the blaze, and nobody was hurt by the flames, Fisk said.

Images posted on Reddit show a vehicle fully engulfed in intense flames and the burned-out husk of what appears to be a van.

Fisk said the department is investigating how the blaze began.

Police weren’t immediately able to provide any more information.