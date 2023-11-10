Popular discount chain, Aldi, will open its second Long Beach location on Dec. 1.

On opening day, the Central Long Beach store will open at 8 a.m. to reward its first 100 shoppers with a gift card. The store will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Through Dec. 3, customers can also enter to win a $500 gift card sweepstakes with no purchase required to enter.

Aldi is the German-owned parent company of Trader Joe’s and has begun to make its own mark in the U.S. with over 1,000 new stores opened across the nation over the past decade. The grocer offers exclusive brand deals and has distinguished itself as a market with competitive pricing.

The new 18,504 square-foot location was built where a large fire leveled multiple buildings in December 2022. The grocery store, located at the corner of Anaheim and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, was originally part of a plan to overhaul the shopping center before the fire. That plan included renovations to other business facades in the strip mall, which were later destroyed by the fire.

Aldi’s first Long Beach location is in Bixby Knolls.

Aldi is located at 955 E. Anaheim Street.