Aerospace giant Boeing has cut more than 500 jobs across California, including 115 workers in Long Beach, according to state layoff data.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company previously said it would reduce its workforce by 10% in the coming months and cited causes including financial and regulatory troubles and a strike by its machinists that lasted almost two months.

Boeing Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg has said the strike did not cause the layoffs, which he said were the result of overstaffing.

According to news reports, the layoffs were first announced in October. The company filed required notifications with the state in November.

The company issued a notice to the California Employment Development Department outlining the layoffs, which also include 115 at the Boeing facility on Lakewood Boulevard in Long Beach, 179 workers across two Seal Beach facilities, 144 in El Segundo, 57 in Huntington Beach and a combined 38 in other cities.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove information that City News Service did not properly attribute in an initial story.