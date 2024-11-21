A job fair with over 50 companies and government agencies will take place Friday, Nov. 22 at the Salvation Army on Long Beach Boulevard.

Long Beach City College, the Port of Long Beach, the U.S. Postal Service and Long Beach Transit will be among 59 local employers present at the event at 3000 Long Beach Blvd., which will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair, hosted annually by Congresswoman Nanette Barragán (CA-44), will feature resume workshops, interview skill sessions and even on-the-spot interviews with select employers

Check out a full list of the attending companies below: