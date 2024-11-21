A job fair with over 50 companies and government agencies will take place Friday, Nov. 22 at the Salvation Army on Long Beach Boulevard.
Long Beach City College, the Port of Long Beach, the U.S. Postal Service and Long Beach Transit will be among 59 local employers present at the event at 3000 Long Beach Blvd., which will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fair, hosted annually by Congresswoman Nanette Barragán (CA-44), will feature resume workshops, interview skill sessions and even on-the-spot interviews with select employers
Check out a full list of the attending companies below:
- ABC Connect Logistics, Inc.
- AltaMed Health Services
- BHS – Behavioral Health Services
- Brown & Brown Quality Care
- Cerritos College – Continuing Education Apprenticeship
- ChildCare Careers
- Conservation Corps of Long Beach
- Customs and Border Protection
- Department of Industrial Relations
- DPSS Bureau of Human Resources
- Employed Security Service Center, Inc
- Employment Development Department
- First Step Staffing
- Gibraltar Protection, Inc. dba GPI Security Services
- Glen Park Senior Living
- Goodwill SOLAC
- GRID Alternatives GLA
- Harbor Occupational Center-LAUSD Adult Education
- HarborCHC
- International Institute of Los Angeles
- Kaiser Permanente
- LA County Department of Economic Opportunities
- LA Metro
- LA Sheriff
- LAUSD Classified
- LAX Security Recruitment
- LAXPD Recruitment
- Lead the Way
- Long Beach City College
- Long Beach Job Corps Center
- Long Beach Transit
- Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA)
- Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts
- Los Angeles Department of Water and Power
- Los Angeles Job Corps
- Los Angeles South Chamber of Commerce
- Metropolitan Water District of Southern California
- Modern Times, Inc.
- NPower
- Para Los Ninos
- Partners Personnel
- Revolution National Pest Council
- SELACO
- Shared Science
- SMS TRANSPORTATION
- SouthBay WIB