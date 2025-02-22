Eugene Correa, a professional MMA fighter from Long Beach, has opened his first gym in the city where he was born and raised.

The new gym, Champion’s Sol on Mira Mar Avenue off of Fourth Street, is open to all ages and skill levels, Correa said.

That includes “anybody just trying to lose weight and be a part of a community for mental health,” Correa said.

He holds open mat sessions for $35 a class where he teaches Brazilian jiu-jitsu techniques. Combined parent/child memberships range from $150 to $200 per month.

Correa also has vast kickboxing knowledge from his time training under Oum Ry Ban at the Long Beach Khmer Kickboxing Center.

Correa, 31, grew up in the foster care system and first learned karate while living in a group home that offered free classes.

He started training for professional bouts at age 18 and now holds a 6-2 record.

As he enters a new phase in his career, Correa said he’s looking to mentor children who had a similar background as him.

From left: Matthew Kinahan, co-owner of Champion’s Sol; Cristina Duggan, the council member for the 3rd district of Long Beach; and co-owner Eugene Correa make the gym’s opening official with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by Samuel Chacko.

Correa said he also wanted to get back to his Long Beach roots to look after his younger brother, who attends McBride High School, and his mom, Martina Gallardo.

Correa’s mom and brother attended the grand opening of his gym. The lightweight championship belt he earned in his last bout at Thunder Studios in Long Beach also made an appearance.

Whenever Correa stepped into the octagon for a fight, his mom was with him. Her face is tattooed on his chest, adjacent to his heart.

Correa said he’s still looking to fight professionally, but it’s up to UFC to decide when his next fight would happen.

Years of fighting have taken its toll on Correa’s body. In December 2023, he underwent surgery on his left thumb because he could no longer hold mitts or even a coffee cup in his left hand.

Eugene Correa, co-owner of Champion’s Sol, spoke with friends, family and supporters on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Correa spoke about how much opening the gym means to him. Photo by Samuel Chacko

He went through training camp for a fight the following May with his hand still in a cast, getting medically cleared just weeks before the fight.

In that bout last May, Correa submitted Owen Craugh with a guillotine choke — nearly rebreaking his surgically repaired left hand, Correa said.

With his body on the mend, he’s looking to use his knowledge of personal training to give others self-defense skills.

Correa spent years as a personal trainer, dating back to high school, and emphasizes proper stretching ahead of each class to avoid injuries associated with falling on mats.

One of his personal training clients, Matt Kinahan, was the main investor who helped Correa open his gym.

“It feels really good being in Long Beach,” Correa said. “I hope I get the support.”

Champion’s Sol, is open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.