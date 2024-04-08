The 2nd & PCH shopping center in southeast Long Beach is now the place to go for pricey women’s leisure-athletic fashion, with Vuori Clothing among the latest new shops to open.

Vuori Clothing — which launched in 2015 and is known for its soft but durable athletic clothing — joins other competitors Lululemon and Athleta on the first floor of the shopping center, near Whole Foods.

Two other women’s fashion stores, Amour Vert and Evereve, also recently opened.

Amour Vert is a French-inspired brand that includes cashmere knits, washable silk separates and hand-drawn prints, along with organic denim and artisan accessories.

Evereve features contemporary fashion from brands including Citizens of Humanity, Hudson, Michael Stars and more.

Two additional businesses are expected to open in the coming months at the center:

Telefèric Barcelona is a Spanish restaurant that will be on the first floor. This will be the second Southern California restaurant for the company, which showcases authentic Spanish tapas like patatas bravas and croquettes, along with shareable plates like the Galician-grilled octopus and Jamón Ibérico.

Photo of tapas courtesy of Telefèric Barcelona.

Also coming soon is Rumble Boxing, a full-body, boxing-inspired group fitness experience. Founded in New York City in 2017, the boutique boxing concept features 45-minute, 10-round, full-body strength and conditioning workouts crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags.

Photo of group fitness class, courtesy of Rumble Boxing.

The Long Beach location is owned by Christine Suder who opened her first boutique fitness studio 10 years ago in Manhattan Beach, followed by additional locations in Fullerton and Brea. The studio at 2nd & PCH will be on the ground level of the center facing Marina Drive.